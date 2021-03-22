Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RQS Trains at Gowen Field and the OCTC, Idaho [Image 2 of 5]

    RQS Trains at Gowen Field and the OCTC, Idaho

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members from 11 rescue squadrons with HH-60 Pave Hawk’s participate in Spud Smoke 21, leaving from Gowen Field to the Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, March 8-28, 2021. Spud Smoke 21 is an exercise that focuses on the weapons employment fundamentals and dynamic threat environments. The participating squadrons include the 55th Rescue Squadron, 79 RQS, 655th Air Maintenance Squadron and the 563 Operations Support Squadron from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, 66 RQS, Seal Team 7, 58 RQS, 34th Weapons Squadron and 855 AMXS from Nellis Air Force Base, 512 RQS from Kirtland Air Force Base and the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron from Fort Bragg. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    This work, RQS Trains at Gowen Field and the OCTC, Idaho [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multiple rescue squadrons peel out to Idaho for spud-tactular training

