Staff Sgt. Randal Asuncion, 154th Force Support Squadron Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer NCO, leads a Home Station Readiness Training event February 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The training was held to prepare members to operate in a series of conditions that may occur during a deployment or natural disaster. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6575123
|VIRIN:
|210225-Z-GR156-0134
|Resolution:
|6144x4080
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Force Support enhanced through Home Station Readiness Training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Force Support enhanced through Home Station Readiness Training
