Staff Sgt. Randal Asuncion, 154th Force Support Squadron Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer NCO, leads a Home Station Readiness Training event February 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The training was held to prepare members to operate in a series of conditions that may occur during a deployment or natural disaster. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 16:25 Photo ID: 6575123 VIRIN: 210225-Z-GR156-0134 Resolution: 6144x4080 Size: 3.82 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Force Support enhanced through Home Station Readiness Training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.