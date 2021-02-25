Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Support enhanced through Home Station Readiness Training [Image 12 of 14]

    Force Support enhanced through Home Station Readiness Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Elizabeth Bolanos, 154th Force Support Squadron services journeyman, pulls a tarp over an Alaskan Small Shelter System February 25, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Members conducted a weeklong Home Station Readiness Training event to prepare members to operate in a series of conditions that may occur during a deployment or natural disaster. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6575121
    VIRIN: 210225-Z-GR156-0107
    Resolution: 6144x4080
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Force Support enhanced through Home Station Readiness Training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shelter
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Force Support
    Home Station Readiness Training

