    Mornings at Laughlin [Image 5 of 5]

    Mornings at Laughlin

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A group of T-1s stand by on the flight line awaiting the first flight of the new week, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas Mar. 29. 2021. The T-1 is the airframe that pilots train on when tracking into heavy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 14:52
    Photo ID: 6574993
    VIRIN: 210329-F-XO639-1024
    Resolution: 3829x2547
    Size: 877.57 KB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mornings at Laughlin [Image 5 of 5], by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

