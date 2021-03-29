A group of T-1s stand by on the flight line awaiting the first flight of the new week, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas Mar. 29. 2021. The T-1 is the airframe that pilots train on when tracking into heavy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 14:52 Photo ID: 6574993 VIRIN: 210329-F-XO639-1024 Resolution: 3829x2547 Size: 877.57 KB Location: LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mornings at Laughlin [Image 5 of 5], by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.