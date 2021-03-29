A group of T-1s stand by on the flight line awaiting the first flight of the new week, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas Mar. 29. 2021. The T-1 is the airframe that pilots train on when tracking into heavy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 14:52
|Photo ID:
|6574993
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-XO639-1024
|Resolution:
|3829x2547
|Size:
|877.57 KB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mornings at Laughlin [Image 5 of 5], by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT