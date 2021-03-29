Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female pilots of Laughlin [Image 3 of 5]

    Female pilots of Laughlin

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Vice Commander Col. Carey Jones 47th flying training wing, along with instructor pilots pose in front of aircraft, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas Mar. 29. 2021. Women heritage month is a time when we reflect and celebrate to strive to equality as not just an organization but as a nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

