    Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape [Image 5 of 5]

    Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    03.24.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Command teams from two U.S. Army units salute at a remembrance ceremony in Zagan, Poland, on Mar. 24, 2021. Left to right (in camouflage uniforms): Army Col. Ricardo Roig, 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat, 50th RSG command sergeant major, Army Col. Ryan Hanson, 1st Armored Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division (1ABCT 1CD) commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, 1ABCT 1CD command sergeant major. The ceremony commemorates the efforts of Allied service members who participated in the “Great Escape” from Stalag Luft III, a German prison-of-war camp, in March 1942. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, is deployed to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and base operations support at forward operating sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 14:38
    VIRIN: 210324-Z-DC208-005
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    This work, Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    Florida Army National Guard
    Great Escape
    Stalag Luft III
    50th Regional Support Group
    1st Armored Brigade 1st Cavalry Division

