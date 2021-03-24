Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape

Command teams from two U.S. Army units salute at a remembrance ceremony in Zagan, Poland, on Mar. 24, 2021. Left to right (in camouflage uniforms): Army Col. Ricardo Roig, 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat, 50th RSG command sergeant major, Army Col. Ryan Hanson, 1st Armored Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division (1ABCT 1CD) commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, 1ABCT 1CD command sergeant major. The ceremony commemorates the efforts of Allied service members who participated in the “Great Escape” from Stalag Luft III, a German prison-of-war camp, in March 1942. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, is deployed to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and base operations support at forward operating sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

