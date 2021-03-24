Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape

Army Col. Ricardo Roig (far left, holding flowers), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat (second from the left in camouflage uniform), 50th RSG command sergeant major, attend a remembrance ceremony in Zagan, Poland, on Mar. 24, 2021, with representatives of the Polish and American militaries, as well as local officials. The ceremony commemorates the efforts of Allied service members who participated in the “Great Escape” from Stalag Luft III, a German prison-of-war camp, in March 1942. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, is deployed to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and base operations support at forward operating sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

