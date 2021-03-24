Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape [Image 4 of 5]

    Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    03.24.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Army Col. Ricardo Roig (far left, holding flowers), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat (second from the left in camouflage uniform), 50th RSG command sergeant major, attend a remembrance ceremony in Zagan, Poland, on Mar. 24, 2021, with representatives of the Polish and American militaries, as well as local officials. The ceremony commemorates the efforts of Allied service members who participated in the “Great Escape” from Stalag Luft III, a German prison-of-war camp, in March 1942. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, is deployed to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and base operations support at forward operating sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 14:38
    Photo ID: 6574985
    VIRIN: 210324-Z-DC208-004
    Resolution: 1600x1100
    Size: 436.1 KB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape
    Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape
    Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape
    Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape
    Florida Guard honors Allied service members of the Great Escape

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    Florida Army National Guard
    Great Escape
    Stalag Luft III
    50th Regional Support Group
    1st Armored Brigade 1st Cavalry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT