    Civil Affairs Candidates Tested During Assessment [Image 7 of 14]

    Civil Affairs Candidates Tested During Assessment

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Civil Affairs candidates at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School participate in a team-building event during Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection (CAAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, March 2, 2021. The candidates who attended the 10-day course were evaluated for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and for the attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 14:25
    Photo ID: 6574973
    VIRIN: 210302-A-OP908-040
    Resolution: 3600x2463
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Candidates Tested During Assessment [Image 14 of 14], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

