Civil Affairs Candidates Tested During Assessment

Civil Affairs candidates at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School participate in a team-building event during Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection (CAAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, March 2, 2021. The candidates who attended the 10-day course were evaluated for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and for the attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

