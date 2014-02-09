Date Taken: 09.02.2014 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 11:40 Photo ID: 6574562 VIRIN: 140902-A-WZ219-346 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.34 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 32d AAMDC MI Leaders Launch Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Course [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Roxana Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.