    32d AAMDC MI Leaders Launch Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Course

    32d AAMDC MI Leaders Launch Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Course

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2014

    Photo by Maj. Roxana Thompson 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Airman 1st Class Joanna Rodriguez, Spc. Priscilla Perez and Pfc. Allysha Greaves attend the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense’s joint Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) course for military intelligence professionals here on Fort Bliss, Texas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2014
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 11:40
    Photo ID: 6574562
    VIRIN: 140902-A-WZ219-346
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32d AAMDC MI Leaders Launch Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Course [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Roxana Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    32d AAMDC MI Leaders Launch Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Course

    TAGS

    Military Intelligence
    Readiness
    Modernization
    Air and Missile Defense

