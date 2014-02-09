Airman 1st Class Malik Shaffer assigned to the 51st Intelligence Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina trains with intelligence Soldiers assigned to the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command here on Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 11:40
|Photo ID:
|6574561
|VIRIN:
|140902-A-WZ219-286
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
This work, 32d AAMDC MI Leaders Launch Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Course [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Roxana Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coming in Hot! 32d AAMDC MI Leaders Launch Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Course
