    AFFHWC in honor of chief of army staff, Pakistan Army [Image 4 of 5]

    AFFHWC in honor of chief of army staff, Pakistan Army

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Joseph Lawson 

    Army Photo

    Former Medal of Honor recipients, Edward C. Byers, Jr. and Brian M. Thacker pay their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Congressional Medal of Honor Army Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 25, 2021. The event was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, Commanding General, Joint Force Headquarters- National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. MG Jones was accompanied by former Medal of Honor recipients, Edward C. Byers, Jr. and Brian M. Thacker.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 09:59
    Photo ID: 6574415
    VIRIN: 210325-A-PS816-303
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFFHWC in honor of chief of army staff, Pakistan Army [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Medal of Honor
    Wreath
    Army
    MDW
    ANC

