Former Medal of Honor recipients, Edward C. Byers, Jr. and Brian M. Thacker pay their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Congressional Medal of Honor Army Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 25, 2021. The event was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, Commanding General, Joint Force Headquarters- National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. MG Jones was accompanied by former Medal of Honor recipients, Edward C. Byers, Jr. and Brian M. Thacker.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 09:59
|Photo ID:
|6574415
|VIRIN:
|210325-A-PS816-303
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFFHWC in honor of chief of army staff, Pakistan Army [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT