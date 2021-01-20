Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders Deployed to D.C.; Strengthened Resiliency [Image 2 of 2]

    Defenders Deployed to D.C.; Strengthened Resiliency

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Security Forces Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing deployed to Washington D.C., Jan. 14 to March 6. The Airmen’s resilience allowed them to partner with other forces to teach and learn new tactics that ultimately furthered and strengthened the knowledge and skills of our airmen, and the joint forces that keep our country safe.

    This work, Defenders Deployed to D.C.; Strengthened Resiliency [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed
    Resilience
    Security Forces
    Washington D.C.
    102nd IW

