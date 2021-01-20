Security Forces Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing deployed to Washington D.C., Jan. 14 to March 6. The Airmen’s resilience allowed them to partner with other forces to teach and learn new tactics that ultimately furthered and strengthened the knowledge and skills of our airmen, and the joint forces that keep our country safe.
Defenders Deployed to D.C.; Strengthened Resiliency
