    Defenders Deployed to D.C.; Strengthened Resiliency [Image 1 of 2]

    Defenders Deployed to D.C.; Strengthened Resiliency

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Security Forces Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing deployed to Washington D.C., Jan. 14 to March 6. They contributed to two missions, first at the Capitol building during the inauguration, and later, a civil disturbance mission at the White House.

    Deployed
    Resilience
    Security Forces
    Washington D.C.
    102nd IW

