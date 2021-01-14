Defenders Deployed to D.C.; Strengthened Resiliency

Security Forces Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing deployed to Washington D.C., Jan. 14 to March 6. They contributed to two missions, first at the Capitol building during the inauguration, and later, a civil disturbance mission at the White House.

