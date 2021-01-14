Security Forces Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing deployed to Washington D.C., Jan. 14 to March 6. They contributed to two missions, first at the Capitol building during the inauguration, and later, a civil disturbance mission at the White House.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 09:57
|Photo ID:
|6574407
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-F3853-917
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|306.8 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders Deployed to D.C.; Strengthened Resiliency [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defenders Deployed to D.C.; Strengthened Resiliency
LEAVE A COMMENT