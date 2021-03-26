Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Marks 150 Years of Dry Dock 1 [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAY Marks 150 Years of Dry Dock 1

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 26, 2021) — Leadership from the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka District, including Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, center left, and Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), center right unveil a poster marking the 150th anniversary of the completion of Dry Dock 1. The dock was officially opened during a ceremony on Feb. 8, 1871 (today’s date of March 28, 1871). Formerly utilized by the Imperial Japanese navy, it has been jointly used by the U.S. Navy and Japan since 1974. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    CFAY
    Partnership
    Dry Dock 1

