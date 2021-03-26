CFAY Marks 150 Years of Dry Dock 1

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 26, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) speaks about the history of Dry Dock 1 during a poster unveiling ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of its completion. The dry dock was officially opened during a ceremony on Feb. 8, 1871 (today’s date of March 28, 1871). Formerly utilized by the Imperial Japanese navy, it has been jointly used by the U.S. Navy and Japan since 1974. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

