Toccoa Tough: Squad Leaders Train, Gain Proficiencies

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey Farmer, commander, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), exits the rear of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at a landing zone during Toccoa Tough II, a leadership professional development course March 8-12, on post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas)
Toccoa Tough II: Squad Leaders Train, gain proficiencies
