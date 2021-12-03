Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toccoa Tough: Squad Leaders Train, Gain Proficiencies [Image 2 of 3]

    Toccoa Tough: Squad Leaders Train, Gain Proficiencies

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Squad Leaders from 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a culminating foot march during Toccoa Tough II, a leadership professional development course March 8-12, on post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 22:48
    Photo ID: 6573939
    VIRIN: 210312-A-WE348-1024
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Toccoa Tough: Squad Leaders Train, Gain Proficiencies [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Lynnwood Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Toccoa Tough II: Squad Leaders Train, gain proficiencies

    TAGS

    101st
    Bastogne
    Readiness
    Screaming Eagles
    Red Currahee

