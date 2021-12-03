Squad Leaders from 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a culminating foot march during Toccoa Tough II, a leadership professional development course March 8-12, on post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas)
This work, Toccoa Tough: Squad Leaders Train, Gain Proficiencies [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Lynnwood Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
