Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four conducts a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172

031121-N-ZZ999-0005 OKINAWA, Japan (March 11, 2021) Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 and Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 perform Airfield Damage Repair during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. The exercise demonstrated joint lethality and expanded the capacity for airfield damage repair and survivability operations. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States ready to support major combat operations, theater security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Seabees provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Kody Price)

