    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four conducts a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four conducts a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172

    JAPAN

    03.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    030921-N-ZZ999-0001 OKINAWA, Japan (March 9, 2021) Sailors, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 and Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 load onto a MV-22 Osprey during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. The exercise demonstrated joint lethality and expanded the capacity for airfield damage repair and survivability operations. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States ready to support major combat operations, theater security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Seabees provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Kody Price)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021
    VIRIN: 030921-N-ZZ999-0001
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four conducts a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    NECC
    30 NCR
    NMCB 4
    NECF
    NECC 15

