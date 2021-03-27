Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers welcomed home [Image 23 of 23]

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers welcomed home

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers from the 3-126 Infantry Battalion, headquartered at the Grand Valley Armory in Wyoming, Michigan, returned from a one year deployment to the Middle East on Saturday, March 27, 2020. The soldiers were greeted at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing by Colonel Robert Howard, 63rd Troop Command commander, Col. Lavetta Bennett, Michigan Army National Guard Chief of Staff and Command Sgt. Major William Russell III, Michigan National Guard senior enlisted leader, prior to being bussed to their home armories where they received COVID-19 testing and were offered vaccines.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 21:45
    Photo ID: 6573920
    VIRIN: 210327-Z-FY465-1289
    Resolution: 5472x3540
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers welcomed home [Image 23 of 23], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    welcome
    returning home
    Middle East
    Infantry
    deployment
    Michigan National Guard

