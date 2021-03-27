Michigan National Guard Soldiers from the 3-126 Infantry Battalion, headquartered at the Grand Valley Armory in Wyoming, Michigan, returned from a one year deployment to the Middle East on Saturday, March 27, 2020. The soldiers were greeted at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing by Colonel Robert Howard, 63rd Troop Command commander, Col. Lavetta Bennett, Michigan Army National Guard Chief of Staff and Command Sgt. Major William Russell III, Michigan National Guard senior enlisted leader, prior to being bussed to their home armories where they received COVID-19 testing and were offered vaccines.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.28.2021 21:45 Photo ID: 6573918 VIRIN: 210327-Z-FY465-1261 Resolution: 4206x3144 Size: 4.48 MB Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers welcomed home [Image 23 of 23], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.