Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. [Image 8 of 11]

    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Caraway 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Bishop Neal Buckon, Vicar of the Western Half of the United States for the Archdiocese of the Military Services (AMS) conducts Holy Mass before Marines and Sailors of the Catholic parish at a Palm Sunday service given at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Chapel, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6573850
    VIRIN: 210328-M-AY110-206
    Resolution: 4586x3057
    Size: 13.24 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. [Image 11 of 11], by GySgt Jeffrey Caraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
    Bishop Neal Buckon visits Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    Resiliency
    MAGTFTC
    29Palms
    ArchdioceseOfTheMilitaryServices
    Spirituallyready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT