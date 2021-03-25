Monterey Anchors Out in Souda Bay

210325-N-WQ732-2008 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 25, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Chandler Fenner, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, left and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kevin Farley, from Fullerton, California, right, clean the barrel of a Mark 38 Module 2 25mm chain gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 25, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

