Monterey Anchors Out in Souda Bay

210325-N-WQ732-4008 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 25, 2021) Sailors remove the housing stopper from the anchor chain aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) as the ship prepares to anchor out in Souda Bay, Greece, March 25, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

