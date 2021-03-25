SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

Florida National Guard’s 53d infantry Brigade Combat Team equipment and vehicles are prepositioned to be loaded on a ship at the Port of Jacksonville. The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command is moving around 750 vehicles from this port in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6573120
|VIRIN:
|210325-A-NN160-116
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.76 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
