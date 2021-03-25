SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

A stevedore drives military containers onto the USNS Bob Hope March 25 as part of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s support to DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6573119
|VIRIN:
|210325-A-NN160-099
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
