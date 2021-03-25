Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Spinner 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    A stevedore drives military containers onto the USNS Bob Hope March 25 as part of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s support to DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa.

