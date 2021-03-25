SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

An 841st Transportation Battalion Soldier monitors the load of the USNS Bob Hope at the Port of Jacksonville March 25 in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa.
|03.25.2021
|03.26.2021 20:09
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
