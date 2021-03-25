SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

Members of the 841st Transportation Battalion monitor loading operations at the Port of Jacksonville March 21 in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa.

