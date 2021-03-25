Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 3]

    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Spinner 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Members of the 841st Transportation Battalion monitor loading operations at the Port of Jacksonville March 21 in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 20:09
    Photo ID: 6573114
    VIRIN: 210325-A-NN160-029
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberly Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21
    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21
    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    AMC
    USTRANSCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT