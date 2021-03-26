Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine School Names Junior Sailor of the Quarter [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Submarine School Names Junior Sailor of the Quarter

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer of Naval Submarine School, presents the command's Junior Sailor of the Quarter award for 2021 Quarter 2 to, Navy Diver 2nd Class (DSW) Paul B. Swopes at a ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, CT, on March 26, 2021. An El Paso, TX native, Swopes is an instructor at the Naval Submarine School's Pressurized Submarine Escape Trainer (PSET). As lead diver, he accomplished 58 hours of incident free bottom time, which led to the successful graduation of 630 PSET students in quarter 2. Swopes also was instrumental in mentorship which led to the qualification of two master training specialists. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician - Submarine 1st Class James Preve)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Submarine School Names Junior Sailor of the Quarter [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diver
    NETC
    Sailor of the Quarter
    Navy
    Submarine

