Naval Submarine School Names Junior Sailor of the Quarter

Navy Diver 2nd Class (DSW) Paul B. Swopes receives the Naval Submarine School's Sailor of the Quarter award for Q2 2021 at a ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, CT, on March 26, 2021. An El Paso, TX native, Swopes is an instructor at the Naval Submarine School's Pressurized Submarine Escape Trainer (PSET). As lead diver, he accomplished 58 hours of incident free bottom time, which led to the successful graduation of 630 PSET students in quarter 2. Swopes also was instrumental in mentorship which led to the qualification of two master training specialists. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician - Submarine 1st Class James Preve)

