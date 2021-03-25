210326-N-N0616-1003 DENVER (March 26, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Shelbi Lowe, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain, poses for a portrait with her Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. Lowe is the subject of this week’s Recruiter in the Spotlight. (U.S. Navy Photo courtesy of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Shelbi Lowe/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 16:19 Photo ID: 6572718 VIRIN: 210326-N-N0616-1003 Resolution: 2680x3746 Size: 2.11 MB Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Positivity Creates Contagious Navy Recruiting Spirit [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.