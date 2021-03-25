Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Rassi fini flight March 25, 2021

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Rassi, a CH-47F pilot with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, conducts post-flight procedures at the conclusion of his fini flight in Peoria, Ill., March 25, 2021. Rassi retired after 26 years of service as a helicopter pilot and flight instructor, during which time deployed multiple times in support of wartime and domestic response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|03.25.2021
|03.26.2021 14:51
|6572585
|210325-Z-EU280-1283
|4151x3321
|2.04 MB
|PEORIA, IL, US
|2
|0
