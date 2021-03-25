Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Rassi fini flight March 25, 2021 [Image 7 of 15]

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Rassi fini flight March 25, 2021

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Rassi, a CH-47F pilot with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, conducts post-flight procedures at the conclusion of his fini flight in Peoria, Ill., March 25, 2021. Rassi retired after 26 years of service as a helicopter pilot and flight instructor, during which time deployed multiple times in support of wartime and domestic response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 14:51
    Photo ID: 6572585
    VIRIN: 210325-Z-EU280-1283
    Resolution: 4151x3321
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Rassi fini flight March 25, 2021 [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    Army
    Army National Guard
    fini flight
    2-238 AVN

