Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Rassi fini flight March 25, 2021

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Rassi, a CH-47F pilot with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, receives a water salute during his fini flight in Peoria, Ill., March 25, 2021. Rassi retired after 26 years of service as a helicopter pilot and flight instructor, during which time deployed multiple times in support of wartime and domestic response operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

