    New York Naval Militia Commander visits Yankee Stadium Vaccination Site [Image 13 of 13]

    New York Naval Militia Commander visits Yankee Stadium Vaccination Site

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    New York Naval Militia Rear Admiral Warren Smith, the commander of the 2,800- member force, during a visit with New York Naval Militia members providing logistics and administrative support at a New York State mass vaccination site set up at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on March 25, 2021. The New York Naval Militia consists of members of the Marine, Navy and Coast Guard Reserve who volunteer to perform state active duty missions for New York State. More than 230 Naval Militia members are part of a 3,100 member New York National Guard force supporting New York's COVID19 response. ( NYS Division of Military and Naval Affairs Photo by New York Guard Captain Mark Getman)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 13:36
    VIRIN: 210325-Z-A3538-1013
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Naval Militia Commander visits Yankee Stadium Vaccination Site [Image 13 of 13], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yankee Stadium
    New York National Guard
    vaccination
    New York Naval Militia
    Rear Admiral Warren Smith
    nationalguardcovid19

