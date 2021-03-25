New York Naval Militia Commander visits Yankee Stadium Vaccination Site

New York Naval Militia Rear Admiral Warren Smith, the commander of the 2,800- member force, poses with Capt. David Hawley, the Naval Militia Chief of Staff and Master Chief Glenn Niemitalo during a visit to the New York State mass vaccination site set up at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on March 25, 2021. New York Naval Militia members are providing administrative and logistics support at the location. The New York Naval Militia consists of members of the Marine, Navy and Coast Guard Reserve who volunteer to perform state active duty missions for New York State. More than 230 Naval Militia members are part of a 3,100 member New York National Guard force supporting New York's COVID19 response. ( NYS Division of Military and Naval Affairs Photo by New York Guard Captain Mark Getman)

