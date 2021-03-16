Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seaman to Chief, a plankowner's success story aboard USS North Dakota [Image 1 of 2]

    Seaman to Chief, a plankowner's success story aboard USS North Dakota

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    210316-N-GR655-016 GROTON, Conn. (March 16, 2021) – Chief Petty Officer Justin Stewart, an Electronics Technician (Navigation) and ship’s assistant navigator for the Virginia-class submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 784), poses for a pierside photo March 16, 2021. Stewart, a plankowner, checked aboard the North Dakota in 2012 as a seaman and will depart later this year as a chief, totaling nine years on board. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED).

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seaman to Chief, a plankowner's success story aboard USS North Dakota [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS North Dakota (SSN 784)

