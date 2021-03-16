210316-N-GR655-016 GROTON, Conn. (March 16, 2021) – Chief Petty Officer Justin Stewart, an Electronics Technician (Navigation) and ship’s assistant navigator for the Virginia-class submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 784), poses for a pierside photo March 16, 2021. Stewart, a plankowner, checked aboard the North Dakota in 2012 as a seaman and will depart later this year as a chief, totaling nine years on board. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED).
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 13:01
|Photo ID:
|6572356
|VIRIN:
|210316-N-GR655-016
|Resolution:
|4020x2680
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Hometown:
|PRATTVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seaman to Chief, a plankowner's success story aboard USS North Dakota [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
