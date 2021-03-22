Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fort McHenry [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Fort McHenry

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210322-N-GF955-1021
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 22, 2021) The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) sits pier side at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. The U.S. Navy will hold a decommissioning ceremony for Fort McHenry at Naval Station Mayport at the end of March. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

    TAGS

    LSD 43
    Fort McHenry
    Mayport
    Whidbey Island-class
    FTM

