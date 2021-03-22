210322-N-GF955-1021
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 22, 2021) The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) sits pier side at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. The U.S. Navy will hold a decommissioning ceremony for Fort McHenry at Naval Station Mayport at the end of March. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)
