    USS Fort McHenry

    USS Fort McHenry

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210322-N-GF955-1016

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 22, 2021) Dave Pagaduan, an afloat Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP) technical analyst from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville assists Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Tirhaka Battle and Logistics Specialist Seaman Soddy Ceant during the offload of hazardous material from the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43). CHRIMP is the Navy’s fundamental tool for life-cycle control and management of HAZMAT. The U.S. Navy will hold a decommissioning ceremony for Fort McHenry at Naval Station Mayport at the end of March. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

    VIRIN: 210322-N-GF955-1016
