USS Arleigh Burke Prepares for Home Port Shift to Rota

NORFOLK (Mar. 26, 2021) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) is underway leaving Naval Station Norfolk Mar. 26. Arleigh Burke will replace USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) located in Spain. Arleigh Burke will join USS Ross (DDG 71), USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), and USS Porter (DDG 78) as the newest member of FDNF Rota. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

