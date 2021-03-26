Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arleigh Burke Prepares for Home Port Shift to Rota [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Arleigh Burke Prepares for Home Port Shift to Rota

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK (Mar. 26, 2021) – Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) man the rails as they get underway from Naval Station Norfolk Mar. 26. Arleigh Burke will replace USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) located in Spain. Arleigh Burke will join USS Ross (DDG 71), USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), and USS Porter (DDG 78) as the newest member of FDNF Rota. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 12:10
    Photo ID: 6572225
    VIRIN: 210326-N-GN619-0100
    Resolution: 4074x2910
    Size: 820.16 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, USS Arleigh Burke Prepares for Home Port Shift to Rota [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    underway
    guided-missile destroyer
    USS Arleigh Burke
    homeport shift
    C2F
    DDG 51
    FDNF Rota

