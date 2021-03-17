U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Juchter, 325th Fighter Wing chaplain, says a prayer in front of Chapel One at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 18, 2021. The Chapel One memorial was live-streamed to allow those who could not be present a chance to virtually attend the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
