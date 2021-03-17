Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chapel One memorial

    Chapel One memorial

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Juchter, 325th Fighter Wing chaplain, says a prayer in front of Chapel One at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 18, 2021. The Chapel One memorial was live-streamed to allow those who could not be present a chance to virtually attend the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 10:29
    Photo ID: 6572116
    VIRIN: 210317-F-PU499-1106
    Resolution: 3168x3719
    Size: 632.09 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Chapel One memorial, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chapel One Memorial
    Chapel One memorial

    Chapel
    Chaplain
    Demo
    Tyndall
    Chapel One

