The Rev. Longin Buhake, 325th Fighter Wing chaplain corps. priest, says a prayer in front of Chapel One at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 18, 2021. Chapel One is scheduled to be demolished due to damages caused during Hurricane Michael in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 10:29
|Photo ID:
|6572115
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-PU499-1009
|Resolution:
|4096x2730
|Size:
|384.27 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chapel One Memorial [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
