    Chapel One Memorial [Image 1 of 2]

    Chapel One Memorial

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Rev. Longin Buhake, 325th Fighter Wing chaplain corps. priest, says a prayer in front of Chapel One at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 18, 2021. Chapel One is scheduled to be demolished due to damages caused during Hurricane Michael in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 10:29
    Photo ID: 6572115
    VIRIN: 210317-F-PU499-1009
    Resolution: 4096x2730
    Size: 384.27 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chapel One Memorial [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Chaplain
    demo
    tyndall

