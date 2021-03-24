CAPE MAY, N.J. - Melissa Robinson, the ombudsman at Training Center Cape May, poses for a portrait, March 24, 2021.
The Coast Guard Ombudsman Program is a command program intended to improve communication between the command and the Coast Guard family members. Coast Guard ombudsmen are communication links, provide information and referral resources, and act as advocates for family members.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 08:57
|Photo ID:
|6571912
|VIRIN:
|210324-G-VS714-1022
|Resolution:
|2622x3633
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TCCM recognizes ombudsman Melissa Robinson [Image 2 of 2], by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TCCM recognizes ombudsman Melissa Robinson
LEAVE A COMMENT