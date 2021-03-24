TCCM recognizes ombudsman Melissa Robinson

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Melissa Robinson, the ombudsman at Training Center Cape May, poses for a portrait, March 24, 2021.



The Coast Guard Ombudsman Program is a command program intended to improve communication between the command and the Coast Guard family members. Coast Guard ombudsmen are communication links, provide information and referral resources, and act as advocates for family members.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

