    TCCM recognizes ombudsman Melissa Robinson

    CAPE MAY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Melissa Robinson, the ombudsman at Training Center Cape May , poses for a portrait, March 24, 2021.

    The Coast Guard Ombudsman Program is a command program intended to improve communication between the command and the Coast Guard family members. Coast Guard ombudsmen are communication links, provide information and referral resources and act as advocates for family members.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

