    19th AW hosts University of Arkansas ROTC cadets [Image 5 of 6]

    19th AW hosts University of Arkansas ROTC cadets

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Will Clark, 19th Airlift Wing vice commander, briefs a group of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Arkansas Detachment 030 during a tour of Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 25, 2021. The tour showcased operational Air Force capabilities, practices, innovations and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 08:25
    Photo ID: 6571891
    VIRIN: 210325-F-XY725-1002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 933.56 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th AW hosts University of Arkansas ROTC cadets [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROTC
    University of Arkansas
    19th AW

