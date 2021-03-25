19th AW hosts University of Arkansas ROTC cadets

Col. Will Clark, 19th Airlift Wing vice commander, briefs a group of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Arkansas Detachment 030 during a tour of Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 25, 2021. The tour showcased operational Air Force capabilities, practices, innovations and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

