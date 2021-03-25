19th AW hosts University of Arkansas ROTC cadets

An Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet from the University of Arkansas Detachment 030 uses a virtual reality headset to simulate maintenance operations at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 25, 2021. Nineteen Air Force ROTC cadets visited the 19th Airlift Wing to gain a better understanding of the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

