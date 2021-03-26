Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peter Marshall's Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam

    Peter Marshall’s Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Marshall with other repatriated American POWs in Norman, OK, September 1945

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021
    Peter Marshall&rsquo;s Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam

    Navy Medicine
    World War II
    Hospital Corps
    navymedicine

