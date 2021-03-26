Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Peter Marshall’s Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    Peter Marshall’s Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by André Sobocinski 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Photograph of Peter Marshall, Navy Hospital Corpsman, age 19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 07:34
    Photo ID: 6571780
    VIRIN: 210326-N-N1526-001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 160.11 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peter Marshall’s Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam [Image 3 of 3], by André Sobocinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peter Marshall’s Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam
    Peter Marshall’s Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam
    Peter Marshall’s Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Peter Marshall&rsquo;s Journey: The Story of the Last Living American POW on Guam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    World War II
    Hospital Corps
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT