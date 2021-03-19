MARCENT Commander visits PSAB

PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA -- Lt. Gen. Carl Mundy III, Commander, Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, meets with Marines and Airmen while visiting Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 19, 2021. Lt. Gen. Mundy travelled to the base to meet with Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus, Commander, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, to discuss how the joint forces at PSAB integrate to fulfill U.S. Central Command priorities, and meet with the Marines and Airmen deployed there.

